Francesco Paolantoni keeps his promise: naked on the waterfront of Naples (with pasta and potatoes) to celebrate the Scudetto – The video

Francesco Paolantoni keeps his promise: naked on the waterfront of Naples (with pasta and potatoes) to celebrate the Scudetto

Francesco Paolantoni keeps his promise: naked on the waterfront of Naples (with pasta and potatoes) to celebrate the Scudetto

«If Napoli wins the scudetto, I parade naked on the street eating only pasta and potatoes, but without provola». Said and done: the comedian and actor Francesco Paolantoni showed up naked on the seafront of the Campania capital to celebrate the third championship of the blue team after 33 years. To cover his private parts, a pot full of pasta and potatoes: strictly without provolone. Last January, during an interview on the program Hyenas, Paolantoni, as well as other illustrious Napoli fans, had said what he would be able to do if Luciano Spalletti’s team won the championship. And today, Saturday 6 May, the comedian has thus paid the pawn.

