The future of the cloud is open source, word from Aruba!

The future of the cloud is open source: Aruba launches Managed Kubernetes, currently available in beta program for Europe, for developers and IT professionals interested in cloud-native technology. The only Italian cloud provider present at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023, an international event held in Amsterdam, Aruba presented its solution to an audience of 10,000 IT professionals. The launch garnered hundreds of signups to the beta program with the goal of optimize the product in view of the expected official launch a July of this year.

The future of the cloud is open source, what are the advantages

Aruba Cloud’s Kubernetes as a Service (KaaS) solution is built on latest generation hardware and market leading technologies. It is also provided by a European network of company-owned data centers built to the highest standards of reference. Among the main features:

immediate operation. Essential to create your own Kubernetes clusters in a few clicks with a user-friendly interface.

Growth based on workloads. The solution is characterized by flexibility and scalability, which allow you to scale the resources assigned to the cluster according to workloads.

Cost control. Maximum visibility into resource usage and complete cost control.

Maximum redundancy, minimum latency. A free control plane is available with maximum redundancy guaranteed by three zones. In addition, Aruba Data Centers are interconnected with sub-millisecond latencies.

Safety. Aruba’s Data Center network benefits from all physical, logical and data storage security certifications.

Rapid application deployment. Using the wizard, it takes just a few minutes to deploy your applications to the cloud.

Manage from a single console

The solution, in addition to the fully managed Kubernetes as a Service, also implements the multi-cluster mode. A perfect solution for large enterprise organizations that need to manage and orchestrate distributed on-premises, public cloud and edge environments from a single console.

A national interlocutor with European coverage