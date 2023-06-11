Creed III, available on Prime Video…

Creed III by MGM, Chartoff-Winkler Productions, Proximity Media and Outlier Society, will be available to stream on Prime Video starting today June 9 in over 240 countries and territories around the world. Upon release in global cinemas, Creed III directed, performed and produced by Michael B. Jordan is the latest for Amazon Prime customers.

Creed III arrives on Prime Video: box office record

Debuting March 3, Creed III scored a box office record with gross of $58.6 million, as well as becoming the highest-ever US debut for a sports-themed film, and is currently at $275 million in the worldwide box office. Creed III was praised by audiences and critics, and on Rotten Tomatoes it was Fresh certified with 89% of positive evaluations, with an A- level rating on the CinemaScore portal.

Enjoy the best of Prime Video FREE for 30 days

Creed III, the plot

The film tells about Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) who, after dominating the world of boxing, has achieved great results both in his career and in his private life. When a former childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) out of prison, after serving a long sentence, Donnie comes face to face in the ring with him who is eager to prove he deserves a place in the ring. Confronting former friends is more than just a fight. To even the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to fight Damian, a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III and the third installment of the successful franchise and is the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan. The film stars Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad. Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Baylin. Creed III è prodotto da Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman e Sylvester Stallone.

The unforgettable soundtrack

Also available official soundtrack Of Creed III, featuring new tracks from artists like J. Cole, Big Sean, Kehlani and JID, Ari Lennox, Bas, EARTHGANG, Lute, Cozz and Omen. Dreamville is executive produced (Candace Rodney, Adam Roy), along with Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B. Jordan) and executive music producer Frank Brim. The Original Motion Picture Score is composed by Joseph Shirley and is available on Sony Music Masterworks.