Francesco’s last vacation, who died at sea to save his children

He drowned while trying to save his two children, who were in difficulty due to the rough seas. It happened late yesterday morning on a stretch of beach…

He drowned while trying to save his two children, who were in difficulty due to the rough seas. It happened late yesterday morning on a stretch of free beach in Lido Lago, a coastal town in Battipaglia, in the Salerno area, where a family from Angri was spending the morning playing, sunbathing and relaxing. The sea, as has been the case for a few days now, was high. The 49-year-old’s children Francis Jordan they dive into the water, everything seems to be under control until the currents and waves begin to disorient the kids. The father, who at that moment was near the shore with his wife, immediately senses that something is wrong. The laughter that had echoed in the air until recently had turned into screams, the smiles had given way to fear. He doesn’t hesitate for a moment and dives in a desperate attempt to bring his two children back to safety. One last act of love cost him his life.

Ben’s intervention was immediate six lifeguards, in service at the bathing establishments that are located near the site of yet another tragedy overlooking the sea, which first saved the four people (in the meantime his wife had also jumped into the water of the victim) and then they attempted to revive the 49-year-old. The rescuers tried to do the same, arriving shortly after the request of some swimmers who watched the dramatic sequence in dismay, but every attempt to revive the dad-hero proved to be in vain. The subsequent fulfilments, in the general desperation of relatives and even simple strangers, fell to the police officers of the Battipaglia police station who could only take note of the declaration of death by the 118 doctor.

Having listened to the numerous witnesses present on the shoreline, the policemen did not deem it necessary to carry out further investigations: the dynamics appeared clear and supported by unanimous testimonies. The body was returned to the family who started the procedures to bring it back to Angri where the funeral home will be set up in the morning. The cause of death ascertained for Francesco Giordano is drowning but it is not excluded that the 49-year-old may also have been the victim of an illness in the excited moments of the attempt to snatch his two children from the fury of the sea. Hypotheses on which no further investigation will be carried out: the version told by the family members of the father-hero and by the people who were on the beach in those moments leave no doubt. Death was caused by the man’s heroic act. All strength, courage and determination were aimed at bringing the children back to shore. Mission accomplished at the cost of his own life.

The people who, in those dramatic minutes, were on the beach were dismayed. A free beach for which lifeguard supervision was not foreseen. Despite this, having noticed the family’s moment of difficulty, the lifeguards who monitored the waters in front of the bathing establishments in the area did not hesitate to intervene. But the situation immediately appeared very serious. First they worked to keep the kids safe, then it was the adults’ turn. But for Francesco Giordano there was nothing to be done. The man, born in Nocera Inferiore but raised in Angri, had long resided in the province of Lucca for work reasons. He was in the province of Salerno to spend a few days of vacation with the family with whom, yesterday morning, he had decided to reach the coast south of the capital. The news of the tragic death has greatly shaken the Angrese community where the family of origin of the unfortunate 49-year-old is quite well known.

