It is important to know that breakfast must always be varied if you want to avoid even very serious pathologies. Here’s what you need to know as revealed by Franco Berrino.

Breakfast is an essential meal that cannot be skipped as it allows you to provide the body with the energy it needs to face the day. Treating yourself to a good breakfast is the first step to enjoying good health and avoiding certain pathologies in particular. These are disorders that can also be very serious and therefore must be prevented and contrasted by implementing the right habits.

Below we reveal everything you need to know about the first meal of the day according to what Francesco Berrino says, director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the National Cancer Institute of Milan. This is particularly important information that allows you to prevent even very serious diseases.

Varied breakfast, Francesco Berrino explains why it is so important

In particular, the expert wanted to focus on an interesting Japanese study which has highlighted a risk for those who usually skip breakfast. Specifically, these subjects are 30 percent more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

Not only that, the aforementioned risk was found to be particularly low in the case of those who usually vary between Western and Eastern breakfasts. In a nutshell, the variety of diet would lead to a lower probability of developing cardiovascular pathologies such as diabetes and depression. Clearly, if the choice falls on healthy foods, there may also be a benefit from the point of view of the figure, while the situation worsens if you prefer fast food and in general what we call junk food.

There are many scientific analyzes that underline how beneficial it is for health to have a good breakfast in the morning. In particular, it would be able to protect against the fat that is deposited on the abdomen and which can cause serious heart problems.

Savory and sweet breakfast, advice

In the light of what has just been said, the expert Berrino clearly advises never to skip breakfast and to vary it as much as possible. Specifically, he suggests opting for soups, for whole grains, but also for savory pies and omelettes in the case of savory breakfasts. While, among the ideal sweet breakfasts there are those that involve the consumption of kefir, yogurt, almond cream, honey, a castagnaccio.

These are very useful tips that allow you to avoid running into a particularly high risk of getting sick. Adopting good habits especially as regards the main meal of the day is essential to be able to keep the body in good condition.