Use your mind to maximize your physical performance. For the first time in Italy, on February 25th and 26th, an entire full immersion weekend of Franklin Method arrives in Italy (Franklin Method) and for two days in Rome, fans of this practice will meet, which is making room in our country as one of the new trends for training the body and rebalancing the emotions.

THE OBJECTIVES

The Franklin Method, created in 1994 by the Swiss dancer Eric Franklin, is today recognized internationally, also in the academic field, for improving flexibility, coordination, awareness, breathing, joint mobility and balance. Its creator, divided between Switzerland and New York, is a member of the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, and has taught at the Institute of Psychomotor Therapy in Zurich and at the University of Vienna.

THE PIONEER

«The Franklin Method – explains the educator and trainer Enzo Ventimiglia, one of the Italian pioneers of this technique – more than a real discipline, it is a methodology applied to Pilates courses (as is the case of the workshop at the end of February), fitness, yoga and dance, which integrates a deeper knowledge of the body through visualizations and creative movements».

The Franklin Method is a form of gymnastics that uses images and experiential anatomy to promote the well-being of a harmonious physique and longevity in those who practice it, through simple movements accessible to all: this is why the Method is loved by the generation Silver and can be easily experimented even after the age of 60, with excellent results for improving posture and mood. «The link between the recent discoveries of neuroscience and the Franklin Method is undoubted», continues Ventimiglia, who will be the instructor of the masterclass in Rome: «The exercises devised by Franklin are of support even to the dancers of the Royal Ballet of London and to the by Cirque du Soleil.”

The Franklin techniques used, as well as in gyms all over the world, in physiotherapy and in the rehabilitation of Parkinson’s patients, are based on the concept of neuroplasticity and on dynamic neurocognitive visualization to improve physical functionality: the exercises consist of easy sequences which they can be done at home, in fitness centres, in the office and even at the bus stop, combining the regenerating power of visualization techniques with physical movement (www.matyoucan.com).

SPONGE

An example? Sponging, aimed at relaxing the shoulder area: the shoulder is visualized as a sponge, and in the inspiration phase the shoulder is massaged with one’s hand, imagining oneself squeezing tension and blocked sensations away from the sponge. Then, as he exhales, he lets go of his grip and relaxes his shoulder downwards, as if the “sponge” resumed its natural shape.

REINFORCEMENT

Thanks to Tapping (drubbing on various areas of the body, with the fingertips), Brushing (rubbing, for example of the hands together) and Shaking (shaking parts of the body to soften any contracture) the body is awakened on a proprioceptive level, sensing the difference between “awakened” and non-activated body parts (www.franklinmethod.com). The Method also works on the ground, to strengthen the pelvic floor, with balls, mini rollers, elastic bands. The Positive Self Talk phase is very important, where the concept of comparison is leveraged: the same movement is experienced by mentally pronouncing positive or negative affirmations, to perceive how our thoughts influence the body, breathing, posture.