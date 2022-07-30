Although SIE has not officially announced the specific launch date and price of the next-generation virtual reality headset PlayStation VR2 with PlayStation 5, it has also repeatedly released some relevant information to whet the appetite of players; SIE announced the user experience of PS VR2 earlier, Mentions several brand new features.

PS VR2 introduces the same see-through image function as the current PC-level head-mounted display, which can directly view the surrounding environment with the device’s external camera, and confirm the position of the PS VR2 Sense controller, etc., just press the function key of the headset or control The paging card in the center can be switched, but this mode is only available for users to watch, and the images recorded by PS VR2 cannot be used for live broadcast.

If there is a PS5 HD camera, after connecting the HD camera, players can use the PS VR2 broadcast function to shoot their own play, and combine it with the game screen, so that the audience can see the player’s actual operation of the PS VR2.

With the PS VR2 Sense controller and the camera embedded in the PS VR2, the PS VR2 can scan the room space and draw out the play space through the PS VR2 Sense controller. During this period, if you approach the boundary set by yourself, a warning will pop up; the custom space can be modified at any time when the PS VR2 is connected, and once the play space is set, the system will automatically save it until the user enters another play space.

PS VR2 provides two display modes: VR mode and theater mode; VR mode is a mode provided for virtual environment VR game content, which can display 90Hz / 120Hz HDR images with a resolution of 4,000 x 2,040; Theater mode is used for viewing PS5 system, UI For use with non-VR games and media content, this mode has a display specification of 1,920 x 1,080 24Hz/60Hz/120Hz HDR.

More Cool3C Articles

2022 Taipei City Residential Energy-Saving Home Appliance Replacement Subsidy Lazy Pack: 3,000 yuan subsidy for air-conditioning refrigerators, 2,000 yuan for excise tax relief, online application for teaching

Unified Invoice May/June 111 Winning Numbers, Invoice Draw Live Broadcast, Invoice Redeeming and Receiving Prizes, and Ten Million Prize Numbers Announced