In fact, supplements are often recommended for bone health, but recent studies on its role in preventing fractures confirm that too much emphasis has been placed on their usefulness. Among these, the most recent is precisely the one published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research also analyzed the alleged effectiveness of vitamin D in preventing cardiovascular, oncological and cognitive problems, “but it shows that there are no positive effects”, Magrini specified. This conclusion confirms the governance action of pharmaceutical expenditure undertaken by Aifa and “will have an impact, in the short term, on a probable revision of note 96, which had already determined a more targeted use of the prescription of this drug with imaginative properties against Covid. and used prophylactically to prevent infections and other conditions. ”

The work carried out by the Italian Medicines Agency for a more targeted prescription of vitamin D “has had a very positive effect, saving several tens of millions a year”, Magrini specified. But “there is regional variability, with some regions more virtuous in adopting it and others less so. We need to work on awareness-raising campaigns and work with the regions to further encourage their prescriptive appropriateness”.