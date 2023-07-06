The bioresonance editorial team explains new scientific findings and draws conclusions from them

Frequency therapy: training for the organism? / Editor at bioresonanz-zukunft.de

Lindenberg, July 6th, 2023. Users keep observing how health conditions change under frequency therapy. New scientific findings could be the basis for an explanatory model.

New findings from science

Scientists at the Ruhr University in Bochum have succeeded in triggering effects using transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) combined with a tone.

To do this, they used two TMS stimuli with a magnetic field. The participants also heard a sound through headphones. In the further course, the stimuli were reduced. If the conditioned tone was also heard, the subsequent muscle contraction in the thumb was stronger.

This basic research is of therapeutic importance for the scientists, because it has been proven that brain activity can be conditioned by external brain stimulation. (Source: Effects of brain stimulation can be conditioned, Ruhr University Bochum, Informationsdienst Wissenschaft (idw)).

Conclusion of the bioresonance experts

The users of bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt are also pursuing a similar goal. You want to use frequency therapy to train the energetic self-regulation of the organism in order to energetically overcome regulatory disorders. Even if the cited research results cannot be transferred one-to-one, they are nevertheless an approach to an explanatory model for the effect of frequencies.

What effects are possible with frequencies was shown in a study on bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt. The editors reported on this in the article: Proof of effectiveness for bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

The editors of www.bioresonanz-zukunft.de regularly publish current information about bioresonance. From the background to the possible applications, with numerous field reports directly from the applying practices. But also to advances in science.

Contact

bioresonance future, M+V media and publishing service Germany UG (limited liability)

Michael Petersen

Ried 1e

88161 Lindenberg

01714752083

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

