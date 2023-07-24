Fresh turkey meat recall: Contaminated feed found

Everyone who recently bought fresh meat should be careful now. The producer Grevenkoper Pute GmbH has recalled fresh turkey meat and turkey meat products. As the “Food Warning” page reports, feed contamination is the reason for the recall.

The products are being recalled as a precaution, as it cannot be ruled out that residues of the contaminated feed are present in the meat. The company has not provided any specific information on whether and what effects can be expected if you eat the meat.

Food recall of fresh turkey meat: You should return these products

According to Grevenkoper Pute GmbH, products with the Lot number L 28. The producer, who comes from Northern Germany, asks consumers in these federal states to be careful:

Hesse Lower Saxony North Rhine-Westphalia Schleswig-Holstein

Grevenkoper asks all affected customers to return the goods directly to him. For specific replacement or return information, consumers can contact the company directly. by phone at 0 48 24 / 858 and 962 or by email at info@grevenkoper-pute.de. It is not known whether a return directly to the supermarket is possible.

Trade customers should not dispose of the products, but cool them until Grevenskoper Pute picks them up.

