Parties – Göring-Eckardt considers Merz’s populism to be “highly dangerous”

Berlin (German news agency) – Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) has accused CDU leader Friedrich Merz of damaging democracy with his statements on the AfD. “Friedrich Merz is riding on the steamer of populism, that’s extremely dangerous,” Göring-Eckardt told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Tuesday edition).

“He serves a divisive right-wing populist party instead of asking them about their content. There are enough starting points for this, from pension cuts to EU rejection.” Because of the lack of criticism, Merz’s rowing back was “not very credible”. Göring-Eckardt complained that Merz legitimizes all those in the CDU who have already worked with the AfD or who can hardly wait. “Now they can rely on the support of the party leader. They can feel encouraged to further soften the border to the AfD.” Merz offends the many Christian Democratic local politicians who clearly distance themselves from the AfD. “Mr. Merz is not only harming the CDU, but also everyone who works to strengthen democracy every day,” said Göring-Eckardt. You have to talk to a mayor or district administrator “at an administrative level”, even if he comes from the AfD. “But talking is not cooperation. When it comes to implementing and enforcing certain projects, you can always do it with other majorities. You don’t have to pull together with the AfD for that,” said Göring-Eckardt. Cooperation between the Union and the AfD must be “an absolute no-go,” said the Greens politician. “I don’t understand how such an old, well-established conservative party can throw its principles overboard.” She hopes “that the CDU will come to its senses”.

