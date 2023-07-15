Fri.Di.Se. Hospital Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3222/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14321/2022 Ve.Di.Se. Hospital Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, University Hospital of the Marches and towards the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

Attachments:

Presidential Order 3222-2023 (PDF 131.8 Kb)

Vedise Notice of public proclamations (PDF 206.8 Kb)

Vedise Injunction (PDF 307.0 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Abruzzo (PDF 501.2 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Bolzano (PDF 496.8 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 502.3 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons FVG (PDF 502.8 Kb)

See Appeal Added Motives Liguria (PDF 499.5 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Brands (PDF 511.2 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Piedmont (PDF 503.5 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Puglia (PDF 0.51 Mb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 503.3 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 494.3 Kb)

See Appeal Added Reasons Trento (PDF 494.3 Kb)

See Appeal Added Motives Umbria (PDF 498.6 Kb)

See Appeal Added Motives Veneto (PDF 503.8 Kb)

Vedise Appeal (PDF 434.2 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

