Hot Spots – Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels

The border region, where the Russian military is also located Image: AFP

The political leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to attend peace talks mediated by the EU in Brussels on Saturday. EU Council President Charles Michel receives Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to Brussels, the goal is lasting peace in the South Caucasus and normalization between the two states.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been at odds over the Caucasus enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union. There have already been two wars with thousands of deaths. In May, representatives of both countries met in Washington, Brussels and Moscow. It is the sixth discussion mediated by the EU in just under two years.

