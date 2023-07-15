Swimming, German Beck of Italy triumphs in the 10 km. Now Greg and Acerenza

The German who trains with Antonelli in Gregorio’s group, comes out in the final and beats Gubecka and Grimes. Taddeucci sixth, Gabbrielleschi tenth. At 1 live Rai and Sky, it’s up to the 10 km men

Leonie, world lioness, led by Italy. In the women’s 10 km of Fukuoka, Leonie Beck, 26 years old, German born in Augusta now stationed in Ostia, where she trains with Fabrizio Antonelli, triumphs realizing – with the choice of the right direction – an authentic tactical masterpiece in 2h02’34 ” . Gold and Olympic pass like the silver Chelsea Gubecka with the touch at 4″1, and the US bronze Katie Grimes (at 8″), 17 years old, rewarded by the photo finish compared to the Rio Olympic champion, the Dutch Sharon Van Rouwendaal, and to the other Olympian and world champion, the Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha. Sixth is Ginevra Taddeucci at 12”, Giulia Gabbrielleschi tenth (2h03’15”7).

An impressive progression, that of the German, always smiling and in love with Italy, choosing an ideal trajectory, and about ten meters sufficient to arrive in the finish funnel without too many worries or fears of mockery in the tussle, it was so much more powerful in its action, more lucid than the others who had spent more. The European champion from Ostia proved to be the strongest because she was the most shrewd in managing the competition which took place in a quadrilateral with not exactly flat water, repeated six times. Upon arrival, Antonelli underlined the skill of his swimmer and complimented the two blue women, always in the top positions, who lacked the last five hundred meters to get on the podium.

Taddeucci said: “I arrived dead on arrival, I was trying to stay in the slipstream, I have no regrets because I reached the limit, I saw Leonie go up. There is a bit of regret but I did what I had to do, it was my first 10km in the world championship”. Gabbrielleschi added: “I felt good, I always had problems with the buoys, it was a shambles, how many blows I took. I tried with all my might, but in the end the fatigue made itself felt. Anything could happen in this race, we were prepared to invent something. I’m glad I never gave up, I’ve always tried to mend. That’s how it went.” Tomorrow it will be the men’s turn again for the 10 m. Italy lines up the outgoing champion and vice-champion, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Domenico Acerenza.

