Fried herring with tomato ragout | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the tomato ragout:

Wash the tomatoes, dry them, cut them in half, cut out the stalks and remove the seeds. Finely dice the flesh. Clean spring onions and cut into rings. Clean the celery and cut into fine strips. Peel the garlic and onions and dice very finely. Only remove the outer layer of the bulb and the stalk from the young garlic, then chop finely.

Heat olive oil in a pan. Sweat onions, garlic and celery in it. Sugar, salt and pepper. Add the tomato pulp, juice, pulp and the rosemary sprigs and mix well. Simmer on medium heat for about 20 minutes. Only add the spring onions in the last 2 minutes. They should stay nice and crisp. Finally, season again with salt and sugar.

Ingredients for the mashed potatoes:

Peel the potatoes, cut into pieces and boil in salted water. Drain and mash coarsely. Clean and chop the dill. Add to the potatoes with the butter. Season the mash with salt, nutmeg and lemon zest.

Ingredients for the fish:

Wash the fish carefully, dry them and salt them all over. Mix the flour and some breadcrumbs and roll the herrings in it. Heat the olive oil and clarified butter in a non-stick pan and fry the herrings for about 4 minutes on each side. Add the rosemary and lemon quarters and sprinkle with the remaining breadcrumbs at the end of the cooking time.

serving:

Place the tomato ragout on a plate and place the herrings on top. Serve the mashed potatoes separately.

