Chen Minxun wants to check the account Taishan refuses

Taishan (1218) re-examined on the 12th “rejection of Chen Minxun’s audit”! Taishan stated that he received a letter from former independent director Chen Minxun, and scheduled to go to check the financial, business status and related books on the morning of May 15th. The company has written back to refuse.

Taishan emphasized that the former independent director Chen Minxun should not only maintain independence from Taishan, but also maintain independence from Longbang Company, the legal person shareholder of Taishan. And on May 9th, a heavy news announcement was issued, and Chen Minxun was naturally dismissed according to law.

Taishan pointed out that since Chen Minxun has been dismissed according to the law, he is no longer an independent director of Taishan Company, so he should no longer ask for an inspection of the company’s financial, business status and related books based on his status as an independent director of Taishan Company. material.

