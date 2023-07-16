Home » Fried Zucchini Salad Recipe: Prepare a delicious appetizer
Health

Fried Zucchini Salad Recipe: Prepare a delicious appetizer

by admin
Fried Zucchini Salad Recipe: Prepare a delicious appetizer

Would you like to prepare a fried zucchini salad? This summer salad is a great way to use up a zucchini overflow. You can make a refreshing summer salad from grilled zucchini strips, beans, rocket, olives. A garlic-like dressing with bright notes of lemon completes the dish.

This is a simple appetizer or main course, but it fills you up and makes you happy, making it a great picnic or cookout meal.

Prepare fried zucchini salad

You can prepare the summer salad so quickly!

Ingredients

For the dressing:

pulp of 1 lemon, finely chopped 1 small clove of garlic, finely grated 2 tablespoons olive oil salt, to taste black pepper, chilli flakes to taste (optional)

For the salad:

2 medium courgettes 250g cooked beans 25g arugula leaves 4-5 green olives, thinly sliced ​​A handful of fresh mint leaves, torn into small pieces Roasted hazelnuts

preparation

While preparing the salad, toss together the lemon pulp and garlic in a small bowl. In combination with the lemon, the raw garlic loses its bite. Cut the courgettes lengthwise into 2mm thick slices. Prepare a grill pan over medium heat. Spread the zucchini slices in a single layer on the heated pan and brush with olive oil. Grill the slices for 4 to 5 minutes. Then turn them over and grill for another 3 minutes. Keep an eye on your zucchini, as cooking time will vary depending on the heat and the thickness of the slices. Salt them and set aside. Whisk together the lemon juice, garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Salt, pepper them and to taste. If you like, you can add a bit of chili flakes. Mix the beans, arugula and chopped olives with the dressing. Place in a large bowl and top with grilled zucchini slices. Garnish the salad with crushed mint leaves, you can also add toasted hazelnuts.

You may also like

All the methods to beat the heat: some...

Zinedine Zidane Reveals His Fitness Secret: Bikram Yoga...

Here are the best home remedies for it!

Discovering the Health Benefits of Palermitan Bread and...

‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere Continues During Actors’ Strike With...

Paleolithic diet, what you eat and how much...

fan hits runners with cell phone – breaking...

Title: Understanding and Treating Bleeding Gums: Causes, Remedies,...

Queen Letizia’s Alleged Perricone Diet: The Prohibited Foods...

LIVE Final at Wimbledon, Alcaraz-Djokovic 1-1. Carlos break...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy