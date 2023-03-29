Juve continues to work to keep Angel Di Maria. Negotiations between the Bianconeri continue in the right direction and the entourage down Video: as he writes Tyc Sport, the latest contacts have been positive and now the Argentine is closer to renewing with the bianconeri until 30 June 2024.

THE RENEWAL – After an unequal first part of the season, the victory of the World Cup changed Di Maria’s experience in Turin: the Juventus future and the renewal with Juve therefore remain absolutely standing, with the decisive evolution that will take place in the next month. The latest contacts with the entourage have been very positive: the fantasist, expiring in June and also sought by Barcelona, he would have given his approval for the stay in black and white, increasingly involved in the cause.