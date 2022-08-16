Not great news for Vincenzo Italiano in view of the first European challenge. In fact, as reported by Radio Bruno during the Pentasportduring today’s training session, the Viola coach has to deal with some ailments in view of Twente. Bonaventure, Thin e Zurkowski they are not training at the Franchi together with the team: all three remained in the gym at the sports center. For the Polish midfielder, ankle problem, highly at risk for Thursday, while the other two seem to be recoverable, a simple post-match unloading job.