From weight management in children, to the analysis of the costs that obesity and overweight bring to the health, social and productive fabric, passing through good habits (at the table and in everyday life) to like oneself and preserve health. These are the themes with which the third day of the Health Festival 2022 opened, which, in front of an audience full of students, decided to start with young people, because in Italy 1 child out of 3 (29% of males and 27% of females) have a problem of obesity or overweight.