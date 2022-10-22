News from our newspaper On October 21, the Municipal Party Committee Inspection Office and the Municipal Government Inspection Office conducted on-site supervision and inspection of the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures in stores along the streets in the main urban area of ​​our city, requiring all stores to overcome paralysis and luck, and strictly implement the responsibility of epidemic prevention managers. We will implement the requirements of various epidemic prevention measures in detail, and resolutely build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control.

On the same day, the inspection staff were divided into 6 groups to conduct on-the-spot supervision of some restaurants, supermarkets, barbers and other stores along the street in the enclosed area of ​​Xingzhou Avenue, Binjiang Road, Donghua Road, and Baiquan Avenue. Everywhere they go, the inspection team carefully checks the standard wearing of masks by the staff and customers of the stores along the street, plays the epidemic prevention and control responsibility of the epidemic prevention manager, implements code scanning, temperature measurement, code verification, ventilation and disinfection, and urges customers to wear masks in a standardized manner. Check the situation of masks and other measures.

The inspection found that the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control measures in the stores along the street in the main urban area is good, but some stores along the street have problems such as the staff not wearing masks or wearing irregularly, the customer information registration ledger is missing, and the epidemic prevention manager responsibility notice board is not posted. . Everywhere they went, the inspection team also carried out publicity and education to on-site customers, guiding everyone to improve their awareness of protection, wearing masks in a scientific and standardized manner, and not going to crowded places unless necessary, to minimize the risk of the spread of the epidemic. At the same time, the inspection team conducted research and judgment on emerging and common problems and weak links in prevention and control found in the inspection, and put forward suggestions for solving problems to relevant units.

The relevant person in charge of the inspection team said that such supervision will be carried out on a regular basis in the future, urging various business sites to fulfill the responsibility of epidemic prevention managers and the implementation of prevention and control measures, and promote the formation of wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and regular The good habits of ventilation, less gathering, emphasis on protection, and not slack, tighten the city’s epidemic prevention and control network, and resolutely win the people’s war for epidemic prevention and control.

(Sun Jianwei and Liu Dongjia, an all-media reporter from Xingtai Daily)







