Hugs and a lot of emotion both on the pitch and in the stands for the last of the French champion. Now join the club’s coaching staff

by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Emotion and tears. Franck Ribery didn’t hold them back. At 14.32 he entered the Arechi area with the complete Salernitana. “His” number 7 shirt that he wore for the last time. “I would have liked a different ending”. The greeting of pain of him. He has had to surrender to a bad knee that at 39 no longer allows him to play as he would have liked. Because he has always been in love with football. And with that ball he made the world fall in love. With the shirt of France, that of Bayern and then in Italy with Fiorentina and Salernitana. The last act of an unforgettable career made of extraordinary dribbling and unforgettable games, the ones that drive children and football lovers in general crazy.

Greeting — Upon entering the field, Frank found Danilo Iervolino, the president of Salernitana who dedicated his first hug to him. Then the tour of the pitch, with all the players on the pitch for the warm-up who stopped to pay him all the honor he deserves. A tour that started from the distinguished ones and continued in the heart of the grenade cheering, the South Curve where the banner was displayed: “You can’t turn off the lights” and there was the following of the children who usually accompany the players to the entry into the field. Franck has always cried, in every moment of this sad, unforgettable afternoon, but of which he will have yet another admiration from everyone. Then the hugs, one by one to all his teammates, the strong one, very strong with Davide Nicola, the last coach and then the final farewell with the last hug to the agent Alan Migliacciò present on the sideline with Davide Lippi before leaving the green lawn to “former” teammates and opponents. See also Farewell to Bruno Suardi, king of bowls from Pavia. He was two-time world champion

New course — Now for the champion Franck begins the new path as a student. From today he joins the technical staff of Salernitana. He will have to learn the secrets and techniques of a new profession, but he will be able to dispense valuable advice and suggestions. For those who can be close to him it will be a wonderful teaching. His football remains and will always remain magic.

October 22 – 3:05 pm

