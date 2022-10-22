Reductions on energy in the highlands, framework law on mountains, acceleration of works in view of the 2026 Olympics, extraordinary measures for young people: these are the four points that Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti brings to the attention of the new Meloni government.

“That Giorgia Meloni is the first female president of the Council is neither a foregone nor a trivial fact, but the result of a slow process of evolution that we cannot fail to welcome with great satisfaction”, emphasizes the president Lorraine Berton. «It is a powerful message for the new generations of girls, the demonstration that nothing is impossible if you rely on your own inclinations and talents. A society grows – humanly and economically – only if there is full inclusion ».

Dear bill

With the current energy prices – is the thought of the Belluno industrialists – the mountains risk entering a recessive spiral before other territories for the simple fact that energy costs affect us more than elsewhere. For the mountains, additional measures are needed alongside those that are being identified in these hours. As repeatedly asked, we need to introduce a mechanism that recognizes the higher energy costs that the mountain people with their businesses are forced to sustain ».

Mountain framework law

According to Berton, the process of the Law on the mountains must resume immediately: «This is a text already adopted by the outgoing government with the related financial coverage and the result of extraordinary work done by the main players in the Italian mountains, including the Belluno economic world. I think it is a common heritage to be defended and to be taken back in the hands of a very short time », Berton’s wish.

Infrastructure and Olympics

There are still three effective years to carry out the useful works for the 2026 Olympics: «It will be a race against time, but politics – at all levels and of any orientation – cannot fail to complete this challenge. The delays accumulated on the works in progress – as for the variants of Longarone and Cortina – are unjustifiable but must not make us lose sight of the goal: to create those infrastructures that this province has always lacked with particular attention to interval mobility, from the Zoldano at Comelico, extremely delicate areas that cannot risk isolation », Berton remarks. “I also hope that we will be able to take seriously the issue of an outlet to the north: having a direct connection with Europe is today more than ever a necessity not only for the Belluno mountains but for the entire eastern ridge of Veneto “.

Plan for young people

“Allowing young people and young families to stay but also to move to the mountains must be a shared priority, of all it is the most urgent”, Berton begins to conclude. «As an Association of Industrialists we have activated many initiatives to keep them in the area and show them that our companies are ready to welcome them with competitive proposals. Luiss Business School and Its Meccatronico, for example, are initiatives that weren’t there until a few years ago ”, underlines Berton. “But everyone needs to do their part, promoting – for example – plans in favor of residential care without forgetting the activation of nursery schools and personal services”.