From Farming Family to Anesthesiologist Assistant: Chabely Rodriguez’s Remarkable Millennial Money Story

Chabely Rodriguez: From Farming Family to Anesthesiologist Assistant

In a recent episode of ‘Millennial Money’, Chabely Rodriguez opened up about her journey from being the daughter of Mexican immigrant farmers to working as an anesthesiologist assistant in Florida. Rodriguez, originally from New York, shared that her parents migrated to Brooklyn to work as farmers, and it was their hard work and dedication that inspired her to pursue a career in the medical field.

Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, Rodriguez has managed to carve out a successful career for herself. Working as an anesthesiologist assistant, she is able to bill more than 200 thousand dollars a year, seeing between 1 and 14 patients a day, depending on the duration of her procedures.

Rodriguez’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and determination in achieving one’s goals. Her journey from humble beginnings to a successful career is truly inspiring and is a testament to the opportunities that can arise with hard work and dedication.

Stay tuned for more inspiring stories like Chabely Rodriguez’s on ‘Millennial Money’.

Share this: Facebook

X

