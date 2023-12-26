Salut!’s Christmas greetings

Salut! has not been as active this year as in some previous ones. I keep things going by reproducing articles I have published elsewhere, especially The National (UAE) but there is not currently a great flow of new material.

Nevertheless I would like to wish all readers a peaceful Christmas and a happy new year.

If you would like to see what I am up to elsewhere, try these:

* Salut! Live: as good a collection as you’ll find of articles on folk music, folk-rock and rather a lot besides

** Substack: I have launched Salut! Life there and this will cover ground rather similar to what you’ve been accustomed to finding here. The idea is to produce a modest income for my blogging, though free subscriptions are also available and there is also a commitment on my part to devote part of any proceeds of Salut! Life’s earlier existence to good causes.

*** And finally, of course, my regular work for The National:

