3x WLAN sockets with Tasmota pre-installed in comparison

Data protection is always an issue with smart home products. Especially with all the Asian smart home products, which are dependent on the manufacturer’s servers and also transmit data to them.

But you are an enthusiast and you don’t want smart home products that depend on a server and transmit data uncontrollably.

What options are there here? Tasmota!

Many smart home sockets and products rely on the ESP8266 chipset. This is equipped by the manufacturers with their own software/firmware and that’s it.

However, there is an alternative to the ESP8266, open source software, which gives you full control over your smart home product.

You can also install Tasmota on many run-of-the-mill Smart Home sockets, especially the “Smart Life” products, but this is quite time-consuming.

On Amazon you can now find some models that already use Tasmota. I have now ordered three different models from NOUS, Refoss and CURRYSMARTER for a test.

Let’s take a look at which of the three WiFi sockets with pre-installed Tasmota is the best!

What is Tasmota?

Tasmota is an alternative software developed for the ESP8266 and devices based on it. The ESP8266 is a control chip/processor with an integrated WLAN module, which is used in many WLAN sockets and smart home products.

Why? ESP8266 boards are available at a low price, often around €1-3 each on platforms like AliExpress. With such a board, a relay and a housing you can put together a WLAN socket.

The ESP8266 is wonderfully suited to reading sensors such as temperature sensors, controlling relays, etc.

Of course the ESP8266 requires a software/operating system. In most models, adapted software from the respective manufacturer is used, which then communicates with the manufacturer’s servers, etc.

This is where Tasmota comes into play, which is an alternative software solution for the ESP8266. Instead of connecting to a manufacturer server, Tasmota sets up a local website on its own network. All information can be viewed and actions such as switching the socket can be carried out via this website.

In terms of data protection, this is an ideal solution as the entire system is operated locally. However, Tasmota is not that user-friendly or easy. It is more designed to be integrated with other systems, such as HomeAssistant. Tasmota supports protocols such as MQTT, allowing connection to various other systems.

It is possible to use Tasmota independently, but if the primary focus is not on maximum data protection, this is quite inconvenient.

Our test candidates

I ordered the following WLAN sockets with Tasmota pre-installed for this test:

Importantly, some of these sockets are also available under other names, some with or without Tasmota. The NOUS A1T in particular is a very popular model, which usually relies on a “SmartLife” app connection.

A first look at the sockets

When it comes to equipment, our three models are initially very similar. We have a Schuko socket, maximum 16A output and one button per socket. This button allows you to switch the sockets on/off manually.

But the dimensions of the sockets are quite different.

CURRYSMARTER 49 x 49.5 x 45 mm = 109.14 cm³ volume NOUS 45 x 33 mm = 52.48 cm³ volume Refoss 57 x 51 x 44.5 mm = 129.36 cm³ volume

The cylindrically shaped NOUS A1T is clearly the smallest of the three sockets. This is really beautifully minimalistic and won’t block any adjacent sockets.

The CURRYSMARTER and Refoss, on the other hand, are a lot larger, especially the Refoss model.

When it comes to build quality, I surprisingly think the CURRYSMARTER model is the best. The NOUS is also well made.

What bothers me about the Refoss is the transition between the housing parts, which isn’t quite as clean here.

No proprietary app!

Importantly, these WiFi sockets do not have the manufacturer’s own app or remote access.

This is simply due to the Tasmota base.

Establishment of Tasmota

All three sockets essentially have the same software, Tasmota. Setting up Tasmota is not problematic in itself.

After plugging in the socket, a new WiFi network appears. You connect your smartphone to this WiFi network and a setup window should automatically appear.

This lets you select your home WiFi network and enter the password. After connecting, you will briefly see the new IP address of the socket.

Tasmota, a local control without cloud

To access the user interface of the WiFi sockets, you must enter their IP address in your web browser.

You will find out about this briefly during setup or via your router’s software.

If you access the IP address in your web browser, a very simple website awaits you. This shows you all the measured values ​​and sensors that are available.

You can also switch the socket. Schedules, timers or similar cannot be set here!

Tasmota is made to work with other systems

Tasmota is ideal for being integrated into other control systems such as HomeAssistant!

If you don’t have a HomeAssistant, IoBroker or something similar, then I would stay away from such WiFi sockets.

What can the sockets measure?

All three sockets can display or measure the following values:

Voltage Current Power Apparent power Reactive power Power Factor Energy today Energy yesterday Energy total

In addition, the Refoss Smart Tasmota socket has a temperature sensor that the other two do not have.

Coil whine

Unfortunately, the NOUS A1T has a noticeable coil whine when switched off! Of course, this can be an isolated case, but it doesn’t have to be.

Current measurement accuracy, 300V?

All three Tasmota sockets can measure consumption. But how accurate is this measurement?

Oh! What happened here? The values ​​of the CURRYSMARTER and NOUS differ massively. To the extent that the measured values ​​can be classified as practically unusable.

Both the NOUS and the CURRYSMARTER measure the voltage of my socket at around 300V! My socket is not 300V, but 231V. There is a measurement error in both models.

Only the Refoss socket measures the voltage correctly.

There is the option of simply setting the voltage to 230V. To do this you need to enter the command “VoltageSet 230” into the console.

Here the measured value is then overwritten with 230V. However, strangely enough, this didn’t make the measurements much more accurate for me.

I suspect something is being calculated incorrectly in the background. This can certainly be adjusted via the console, but this shouldn’t be necessary for a purchased product!

Power consumption

Let’s take a look at the power consumption of the sockets themselves. This can be particularly relevant when using several models!

The NOUS A1T offers the lowest power consumption of our three Tasmota models at 0.55W or 0.82W.

The CURRYSMARTER and Refoss are effectively on par with 0.62W and +- 1.2W respectively.

Conclusion

Which WiFi socket with Tasmota would I buy now? I would choose the Refoss Smart Tasmota socket.

Why? This inherently offers the highest measurement accuracy, appears trustworthy and also includes a temperature sensor.

Unfortunately, I simply had the problem with the CURRYSMARTER and the NOUS that they measured the voltage for me completely incorrectly and in general the measured values ​​were a bit “wild”.

Maybe this can be fixed somehow via software/the console via Tasmota, but that shouldn’t be the point of buying a “ready-made” socket with Tasmota.

In addition, I simply see no reason to prefer the CURRYSMARTER to the Refoss, for example, even apart from the consumption measurement.

The NOUS A1T is significantly more compact and has lower power consumption, which is a plus, but in return it also has a noticeable coil whine.

Tasmota socket with electricity meter, Refoss Smart WiFi for measuring… ⚡Easy to use: If you have already used Tasmota…⚡Customizable socket: Our smart plug is powered by…⚡Easy setup: A. Search in the WiFi -List by…⚡Data monitoring: The Refoss WiFi sockets can…⚡High security: The overheating protection mechanism can…

Therefore, the Refoss Smart Tasmota socket is simply the model that worked most smoothly. That’s why I would choose this if you’re really looking for a locally controllable Tasmota WLAN socket!

