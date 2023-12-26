Architects Of Aeon – still

The post-prefix does heavy lifting in the metal world and lays the foundation for fresh approaches in familiar sound worlds. Post Black Metal in particular has developed enormously in recent years and opened the last blinders with growing enthusiasm. Step here Architects Of Aeon on the plan. The duo from Kassel successfully defies genre expectations and mixes in all sorts of other extremes, primarily of the deadly and proggy variety. Your latest EP „still | devastation“ reach out courageously.

The Germans make progress in three chapters, starting with “path | irrelevance”. Within seconds you find yourself in media res, inspired by infernal energy and guttural screams. And yet the tension is released in a slightly different, perhaps slightly unexpected way. Musically, they operate at mid-tempo, suggesting destructive heaviness that is released in short, paralyzing sprints. Drooling force, sawing guitars and an almost cinematic conclusion come together in a skilful way, disturbing in the most pleasant way and searching without finding.

This offensive confrontation with seemingly endless expanses of musical gravity is good for Architects Of Aeon and subsequently shows that they like to think outside the box. For example, there would be “rain | storm”, whose poisonous nature flirts with death and doom and crosses deep sadness with tough lead. Black metallic combines with funeral sounds before a final blow to the neck goes through the roof. In comparison, “current | nordsued” is almost animated, skillfully varies its moods and emphasizes the duo’s proggy approach – slightly tricky, superficially bumpy, but characterized by astonishing precision.

Shackles must be broken and earthly things must be left behind as much as possible when Architects Of Aeon take on otherworldly spheres. Of course, the duo from Kassel remain true to black metal at heart, but in the end this is just one of many ‘phenomena’ that can be found on their latest band. “silent | devastation” throws off the last earthly shackles and strives for a higher level of consciousness. Time will tell whether this is of an above-ground or subterranean nature, but with this thunderous reverb, Architects Of Aeon are preparing to establish themselves as an oppressive force.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: December 17, 2023

Available via: Self-distributed

Facebook: www.facebook.com/architectsofaeon

