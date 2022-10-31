No longer on December 31st, but as early as November 1st, the obligation to vaccinate against Sars-CoV-2 for healthcare workers will cease. This is what the decree approved by the Government provides, which modifies the provisions of law decree no. 44 of 2021.

Covid-19, from 1 November the reinstatement of the no vax sanitary ware

From 1 November, green light for the reintegration of the no vax sanitary ware

The opportunity to start a progressive and constant return to normality in activities and behaviors, inspired by criteria of responsibility and compliance with current regulations. This is the path taken by the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaciwhich he had anticipated a provision that will allow the reintegration into service of health personnel subject to suspension proceedings for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation before the expiry date of the suspension .

The draft of the decree approved at Palazzo Chigi provides for the early stop to the vaccination obligation against Covid for health professionals. All operators who have decided not to get vaccinated against Sars-Cov-2 will no longer have to wait until December 31 to be reinstated at work: the Government decides to bring this deadline forward to November 1st to address the problem of the shortage of health personnel.

The text in question modifies the provisions of the law decree n. 44 of 2021 which provided for a vaccination obligation for health professions and health professionals who carry out their activities in public and private health, social and social welfare structures, in pharmacies, parapharmacies and professional offices, in order to protect public health and maintain adequate safety conditions in the provision of care and assistance services .

Il Meloni government immediately marks a strong change of pace compared to the past and towards the policies of Roberto Speranza (who in September 2021, in relation to the anti Covid vaccine for health workers, had spoken, through a circular from the Ministry of Health, of essential requirement to carry out the professional activity and that vaccination is necessary for new registrations in the register, and must persist over time, at every stage ).

And while the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Lucaannouncing the new ordinance confirming the obligation to wear masks in health facilities, hopes that the government also decides that vaccinations are mandatory for medical and nursing staff. It would be unacceptable – says the governor – to force patients who may be enticed to be treated by unvaccinated personnel. Yes, this would be a form of violence against the most vulnerable the president of the Order of Nurses of Taranto, Pierpaolo Volpehe says he is ready to revoke the suspension measures for health personnel not vaccinated against Covid.

I will await the publication of the law and immediately proceed with the revocation of the suspension measures Volpe declares, pointing out that under the purely technical aspect I can peacefully say that finally something is moving . Fox accuses of immobility the Ministry of Health that in the field of vaccination obligation has created and is creating many problems for professional associations and health professionals recovered from coronavirus infection Why in recent months it has completely abandoned national federations and territorial orders after having invested them with an onerous task, exposing them to appeals for the sole fact of having fulfilled a legal obligation and the provisions of the ministerial offices .

Last June, all the national federations of the orders of the health professions formally requested the ministry to issue an updated circular that complies with the legal requirements, unfortunately not receiving any feedback – he recalls -. Finally the new minister has begun to draw a clear line to get the Orders and health professionals out of the contradiction in which they are living .

From Puglia to Tuscany, where the Order of Nursing Professions of Florence-Pistoia only a few days ago asked to abolish the vaccination obligation for health professionalsby sending a detailed letter to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci and to the president of Fnopi, Barbara Mangicavalli, submitting to them a series of numerous critical issues identified on the application of the legislation on the subject of the vaccination obligation of health personnel (which requires the Orders to verify compliance with the law and the consequent actions).