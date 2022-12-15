Home Health From shopping to Christmas dinner, how to avoid flu and Covid
Health

From shopping to Christmas dinner, how to avoid flu and Covid

by admin
From shopping to Christmas dinner, how to avoid flu and Covid

Next week we’ll be back to experiencing a pre-Covid Christmas without restrictions and with the feeling of being able to celebrate in a ‘normal’ way after two years of strict rules that have pushed away social relations. And yet, the numbers of infections are there to remind us that we still cannot do it lightly because this time Covid (which in any case is recording a new increase in cases, plus the flu which this year is creating quite a few problems, forcing already thousands of Italians in bed and whose peak is always expected during the holiday season.

Ci

See also  AMD releases Radeon PRO Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 version of professional graphics driver software

You may also like

High cholesterol, this food is wonderful: with the...

side effects, when to do it and how...

Sleep paralysis causes, symptoms, when it’s dangerous, how...

Respiratory syncytial virus, why so many cases?

GARMIN CONNECT FITNESS REPORT 2022, HOW GROWING GRAVEL!

This is why sex strengthens our immune system

Tumors, the anti-cancer vaccine arrives from Moderna: the...

Listeria in salmon in Caserta, the ASL alarm...

For 30 years, do-it-yourself school and alternative medicine:...

The flu runs and drugs to treat it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy