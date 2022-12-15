Home World Ukraine, 9.3 million people have no food and struggle to buy it
Ukraine, 9.3 million people have no food and struggle to buy it

Ukraine, 9.3 million people have no food and struggle to buy it

ROMA – Says “Action Against Hunger”, the network founded in France by Jacques Attali e Bernard-Henry Lévy, that in a Ukraine where 35 million people are estimated to live today compared to the 44 million surveyed in 2021, as many as 9.3 million are in need of food assistance. One every five. In particular in the East liberated after heavy bombing: Kharkiv, Izyum, Donbass.

