From the shingles vaccine to hepatitis and pneumonia vaccines, people with diabetes should be vaccinated because they are more susceptible to complications from infectious diseases. The document published by the Italian Society of Hygiene and Public Health (SItI), the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid) and the Association of Diabetologists (Amd) collects the most recent scientific positions on vaccinations for diabetic patients.

In the world there are more than 536 million people with diabetes in the 20-79 age group, in addition to 1.2 million children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes. In Italy, according to ISTAT data from 2020, the prevalence of diabetes would be 5.9%, or over 3.5 million people. The National Vaccine Prevention Plan (2017-2019, latest in force) already included people with type 1 and 2 diabetes as a risk category, as this condition increases the susceptibility, severity and lethality of a wide range of infectious diseases . “Vaccinations – declares Giovanni Gabutti, Coordinator of the ‘Vaccines and Vaccination Policies’ Working Group of the Italian Society of Hygiene – represent a fundamental safeguard for primary prevention and are a priority for public health. There is, in particular, a high risk deriving from infectious diseases and their complications in patients suffering from co-morbidity, including, precisely, diabetic subjects. For this type of patient, prevention must be a public and individual health objective of fundamental importance”. Hence the need to implement suitable vaccination strategies: from the flu to the anti-pneumococcus (bacterium that causes pneumonia), through the vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis and for that against the various strains of meningococcus which can cause invasive infections .

Not to forget the anti-Herpes Zoster, the anti-Hepatitis B, the anti-Measles-Mumps-Rubella and anti-Varicella and, finally, the vaccination against Covid-19.