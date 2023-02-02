In addition to this activity in such an important town, the solidarity campaign with Rosas is being carried out: A small act has a great impact”.

Through sports activities that involve the entire community, the ‘Strengthening of the non-traditional economy’ project, Comfacauca and the #TerritoriosdeOportunidad program, have been contributing to the comprehensive transformation of the municipality of Argelia, Cauca, at the same time they are promoting a campaign of Solidarity with the population of Rosas, which is facing a difficult situation caused by the landslide on January 9.

The program “Algeria Reborn”, which seeks to generate spaces for participation, recreation, sports and healthy competition for children and young people, will be held once again, during the months of February, March and April 2023.

The first activity of this contest is scheduled for the days February 3, 4 and 5in the municipal seat of Algeria, where more than 600 athletes will gather to participate in the Departmental Soccer Tournament categories: 2010-2011, 2012-2013 and 2016-2017.

the second day of Algeria Rebornwill be in the Mountaineering Cycle discipline, in which amateurs and experts will take part in the 15-kilometer route, which will take place on Sunday February 19th in the municipality of Algeria.

In a complementary way, it will take place in Popayán, the sunday february 26 at the Comfacauca Olympic Village skating rink, unit #3, the Departmental Skating Festival in the categories Recreational Skating and Professional Skating (newcomers only), which will be a great show.

Likewise, the Saturday March 31

The inaugural matches of the Departmental Futsal Tournament will be played in Algeria in the categories 2010-2011, 2012-2013, 2016-2017, the qualifying teams will play the final on sSaturday 1 and Sunday 2 April.

This sports day will end on sunday march 19 with the Running competition in the 5k and 10k distances in the free category. A large attendance of inhabitants of that population and visitors is expected to this call.

To these recreational, sports and socialization days, Juan Gabriel Pinto, coordinator of the project ‘Strengthening of the non-traditional economy’, extended invitation to the entire community. In this regard he said: “With the event ‘Algeria Reborn’supported by Comfacauca and Territorios de Oportunidad, we create inclusion spaces for children and young people in the municipality, promoting comprehensive development through sports in high-performance settings and, in turn, encouraging them to take advantage of free time in activities that strengthen their skills”.

Solidarity campaign for Rosas

Complementary to these conferences, the project ‘Strengthening of the non-traditional economy’ and Comfacauca, are promoting the solidarity campaign ‘A small act has a big impact’through which a call is made to donate non-perishable food and cleaning items, destined for the people affected by the landslide in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca.

For this campaign, the following dates and places of collection were enabled:

Municipality of Argelia, in the Las Palmeras neighborhood and headquarters of Micay Bike in the Gloria neighborhood, in the February 1 to 26, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm At the Álvaro García Bolaños Stadium, on March 31 and April 1 and 2. From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Popayán, Villa Olímpica Comfacauca, unit # 3, on February 26, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

