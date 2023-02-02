On the evening of February 1st, Intel announced that it would lower the price of the limited edition of the Arc A750 graphics card from $289 to $249.

The Bank of China also adjusted simultaneously, from 2499 yuan to 2199 yuan.

At the beginning of the release of the Arc A750, Intel aimed at the NVIDIA RTX 3060, and even emphasized that the price/performance ratio was 52% higher than that of the RTX 3060. However, Intel said at the time that the average price of the RTX 3060 referenced was $391, but the latter has already fallen below $340.

In the domestic market, the RTX 3060 with 8GB of video memory can also be bought in the early 2,000 yuan.

Previous tests have shown that the performance of Intel A750 is roughly similar to that of RX 6600XT and RTX 3060, and with the continuous iteration of drivers, compatibility and performance stability are getting better day by day.

In terms of parameters, Ruixuan A750 integrates 28 Xe cores, standard GPU frequency 2050MHz, equipped with 8GB 16Gbps 256bit GDDR6 memory, TDP power consumption 225W, 8+6pin power supply, equipped with 3 DP 2.0 ports and 1 HDMI 2.1 port.

Purchase link:Jingdong (2199 yuan)