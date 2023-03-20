news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – New call-ups for Paolo Nicolato’s U21s in view of the friendlies with Serbia (Friday in ) and Ukraine (Monday in Reggio Calabria) in view of the European championships in Romania and Georgia next June: defenders Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria) and Andrea Carboni (Venice) arrive in blue and replace the unavailable Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna) and Diego Coppola (Verona).



Goalkeeper Alessandro Sorrentino (Monza) also reaches the Azzurrini’s retirement in place of Marco Carnesecchi called up to the senior national team by coach Mancini. (HANDLE).

