Home News Football: U21s, Zanoli, Carboni and Sorrentino called up – Football
News

Football: U21s, Zanoli, Carboni and Sorrentino called up – Football

by admin
Football: U21s, Zanoli, Carboni and Sorrentino called up – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – New call-ups for Paolo Nicolato’s U21s in view of the friendlies with Serbia (Friday in ) and Ukraine (Monday in Reggio Calabria) in view of the European championships in Romania and Georgia next June: defenders Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria) and Andrea Carboni (Venice) arrive in blue and replace the unavailable Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna) and Diego Coppola (Verona).

Goalkeeper Alessandro Sorrentino (Monza) also reaches the Azzurrini’s retirement in place of Marco Carnesecchi called up to the senior national team by coach Mancini. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy