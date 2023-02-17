On her social networks, Aida Victoria Merlano came out to talk about the alleged leak of an intimate video of her with another woman.

“Obviously it suits me that you think that the one who is out there eating panocha is me, because that’s what I live for: the show and attracting attention. But my family is super upset because they do think it’s me”, said the woman from Barranquilla on her Instagram account.

At the same time, he stated: “The person who is out there eating panocha is not me, I think someone malicious did it with the intention of making them think it was me, but there was a small mistake and it is that here (elbow) I have a tattoo that says ‘Victoria’ and the girl in the video doesn’t have it”.

After that, and half angry, she stated that the malicious person who made the video had “he even bothered to leave the same haircut”. “I don’t know who did it or with what intention, but I’m going to make more money thanks to that person. They put together something to try and fuck me”.