The fibromyalgia is a chronic disease characterized by widespread and persistent musculoskeletal pain, accompanied by fatigue, sleep disturbances, joint stiffness and other symptoms such as headache, numbness, tingling and temperature sensitivity.

The exact cause of fibromyalgia is still not fully understood, but it appears to be related to a combination of factors, including increased sensitivity of the central nervous system and dysfunction of the pain control system.

The diagnosis of fibromyalgia is made based on the patient’s symptoms and ruling out other possible conditions that could cause the similar symptoms, such asrheumatoid arthritischronic fatigue syndrome or systemic lupus erythematosus.

There is currently no cure for fibromyalgia, but there are treatments that can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life, such as drug therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, stress management, and moderate exercise.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

Fibromyalgia is a disease that manifests itself with a series of chronic symptoms that can vary in intensity and frequency from person to person. Some of the more common symptoms of fibromyalgia include:

Widespread pain: the main symptom of fibromyalgia is generalized musculoskeletal pain, which can vary in intensity and location. The pain is often described as a burning sensation, dull ache, or stinging sensation. Fatigue: A feeling of chronic tiredness is another common symptom of fibromyalgia. Even after sufficient rest, the patient may still feel tired and lacking in energy. Sleep problems: people with fibromyalgia often have difficulty sleeping, sleep can be interrupted by frequent awakenings, excessive night sweats and sleep apnea. Mood disorders: Fibromyalgia is often associated with symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as irritability, confusion and difficulty concentrating. Gastrointestinal problems: Fibromyalgia can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation. Other symptomsSymptoms: Tingling or numbness in the hands and feet, joint stiffness, headaches, sensitivity to noise and light are symptoms that may be associated with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms can be similar to those of other conditions. If you experience a combination of these symptoms, it’s wise to speak to a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

READ ALSO: What are the symptoms of Escherichia Coli?