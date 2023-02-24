FROSINONE-PARMA 3-4

Turati 5.5 – He is innocent of three of the four goals. Surely he could have done more when the third goal came out.

Sampirisi 6 – On his side, the opponents make little breakthrough. Match enough for him.

Pike 5 – On his return from the injury he probably offers his worst performance of the season. On the occasion of the first two goals he lets the ball pass too easily.

The castle 5 – Called up at the last minute to replace Szyninski, he suffers terribly from the plays in the strait of the Emilian forwards.

Such 6 – On his side, the opponents make little breakthrough. He takes center stage with two good accelerations. From 78′ Frabotta sv

Rohden 5.5 – He fails to break through the dam of the opponent’s midfield, losing some balls that could worsen the deficit. from 61′ Moro 6.5 – It takes six laps of the clock to score his sixth goal of the season. Goal that is of little use.

Hammers 7 – He is the best of his. First he rips on the occasion of the 2-3 goal, then he serves the assist for the goal that momentarily restores balance to the Stirpe.

Boloca 6 – Ordered tender. Not flashy but effective.

Insigne 5.5 – Colorless test. It’s not his evening and you can understand it from the many wrong choices. from 61′ Baez 6 – Scares Buffon with a conclusion that comes out very little. Then little else.

Muleteers 6 – Parma’s defense won’t let him breathe. The only good ball manages to deposit it on goal. From 78′ Borrelli sv.

Case 6.5 – In addition to the goal, try to create more than one headache for the opposing defence. from 61′ Bidaoui 6.5 – He gets into the game well and creates something every time he touches the ball.

Fabio Grosso 5 – The positive streak of his Frosinone ends. Subdued performance of his boys who suffered from Parma’s aggressiveness.

PARMA

Buffon 6 – He can do little about the three goals.

Delprato 5.5 – On his side, Frosinone pushes hard and he gets into trouble against the opposing left chain.

Valenti 5.5 – Limits Frosinone’s attackers for 50 minutes then suffers in the central minutes of the second half.

Osorio 6 – His clean game. The three goals affect the vote but in the final he becomes the protagonist of an excellent closure

Ansaldi 7.5 – After a troubled season he shows his true worth. After a life in Serie A he accepted Parma’s offer and proved to be a superior category player. Tax permitting. From 82′ Zagaritis sv

Juric 6 – He does a lot of dirty work in the middle of the field and limits the opponent’s offensives.

Estevez 4.5 – Ruins his game with a killer entry on Case that earns him the expulsion.

Barnabas 6 – Geometric. He impresses with his ball and chain quality and his ability to always serve the right teammate. Half a point less for the outgoing error that starts the counterattack that leads to Frosinone’s goal. From 75′ English sv.

Zanimacchia 7 – Always careful to attack the depth and precisely on one of these occasions. First stamp in yellow and blue jersey. From 79′ Hainaut sv.

Vazquez 8 – The decision to deploy him as an offensive end proves successful. As a true centre-forward, he took advantage of Ansaldi’s cross and with his header opened the scoring. Not happy, he invents the goal which is worth 3 points. Absolute player.

Man 6.5 – With his plays he always creates apprehension for the opposing defence. From 59 ‘Camara 5-Leaves in 9 of him with a Taekwandoo entry on Lucioni.

FABIO PECCHIA 7 – After a bad defeat in Ascoli he prepares the game in the best possible way and, also thanks to his choices, hits three fundamental points for the race to the playoffs.