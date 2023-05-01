Frosinone promoted to Serie A with three games to spare: Reggina beaten 3-1

Il Frosinone it’s the first team promoted to Serie A. The men of Fabio Grosso they beat the 3-1 Reggina winning promotion with three games to spare. Three days before the end of the championship of Serie B the laziali have 10 points ahead of Bari, third at 61. The early party was made possible thanks to the draws that arrived in the afternoon of the Apulians with Cittadella, Parma in Benevento and Sudtirol and Genoa, engaged in the big match of the day. The president’s club Maurizio Stirpe returns to play in the top division after four years: the last appearance in the 2018/2019 season.

Frosinone fans invade the field: the party begins

All the Frosinone fans, at the final whistle, invaded the pitch. The party in the stands had actually begun in the 32nd minute, after the 1-0 goal by Borrelli. And increased in volume ten minutes, after when Insigne he signed the doubling penalty. After the Reggina goal of to Hernani at the start of the second half, the match closed in the 57th minute by Case.

Tajani: “Joy for all Ciociari”

The first compliments to Frosinone came from the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani: “Frosinone in Serie A! What a joy for all the Ciociari. Congratulations to president Stirpe and to the whole team! Come on Leoni! Bravo mister Grosso!”.

Frosinone in Serie A for the third time

The 2023/2024 season will be the third in Serie A in the history of Frosinone. The two previous experiences, in 2015/16 and 2018/19, both ended with an immediate relegation to B. The goal of the next championship will therefore be to win historic salvation.

Frosinone-Reggina 3-1: the match report

The episode that made the “Benito Stirpe” stadium explode with happiness, sold out, in the 32nd minute, when Borrelli scored with a header which was followed, ten minutes later, by an encore from Roberto Insigne’s penalty spot. All the fault of Cionek who hit Caso in the face with a slap in the face: theArbitro Frontera, after consulting the Var, expelled the expert Reggio defender for violent conduct and awarded the hosts a penalty. Shortly after, for another red card, it was the coach of the Calabrians, Philip Inzaghi, to leave the field prematurely. The second half began with a bang that froze the stadium: credit, in the 51st minute, to Hernani who, as soon as he took over from Majer, closed the gap. But in the 57th minute, Caso took care of reassuring the entire yellow and blue environment by inserting goalkeeper Colombi with his left foot. In the 64th minute it was Case again who squandered the opportunity for the fourth goal. After that occasion, the match had no more history with Frosinone who limited themselves to controlling the field, apart from a flash in the box in the 88th minute by Menez from Reggio who found goalkeeper Turati ready.