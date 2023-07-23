Fukuoka 2023 World Swimming Championships, Italians competing today 23 July: TV schedule, where to see them

Off to the swimming competitions at the Fukuoka 2023 World Championships, with the start of the competitions in the pool today, Sunday 23 July. Italy led by technical director Cesare Butini aims to replicate the result of the World Championships in Budapest, which closed with 5 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes. “It’s difficult to repeat ourselves: we can collect a number of medals congruous to our movement, but I certainly guarantee the maximum commitment of the athletes and all the staff”, Butini’s words. It starts with the first batteries, from 3.30 in the morning in Italy, with the first blues in the race.
The swimming competitions will be broadcast live on Rai 2 HD free-to-air. For a fee on Sky Sport Summer (201) and Sky Sport Arena (204). Streaming on RaiPlay, and – with subscription – on SkyGo and NOW.
SWIMMING, TODAY’S PROGRAM AND THE AZZURRI IN THE COMPETITION
Women’s Mixed 200 Drums – Sara Franceschi
Men’s 400 freestyle heats – Marco De Tullio; Matthew Ciampi
Women’s 100 butterfly batteries – Ilaria Bianchi
Men’s 50 butterfly heats – Thomas Ceccon; Peter Codia
Women’s 400 freestyle drums – None Italian
Men’s 100 breaststroke heats – Nicolò Martinenghi; Frederick Poggio.
Men’s 400 medley heats – Alberto Razzetti
Women’s 4×100 freestyle – Italy at the start.
Men’s 4×100 freestyle – Italy at the start.
Semi-finals and finals from 20.00 local time (13 in Italy):
Men’s 400 freestyle
Women’s 100 butterfly semifinals
Men’s 50 butterfly semifinals
Women’s 400 freestyle
Men’s 100 breaststroke semi-finals
Women’s 200 medley semifinals
400 men’s medley
Women’s 4×100 freestyle
Men’s 4×100 freestyle.