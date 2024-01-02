Home » Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez Wishes Venezuelans a Year of Science and Well-being
Health

Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez Wishes Venezuelans a Year of Science and Well-being

by admin
Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez Wishes Venezuelans a Year of Science and Well-being

The sectoral vice president of Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, has shared an end-of-year message dedicated to the people of Venezuela. In her message, she expressed her wishes for a year full of opportunities for peace and well-being for all, with a focus on the promotion of Science for life. The Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology (Mincyt) continues to maintain programs that contribute to the participation of Venezuelans in scientific areas for the development of the country. Additionally, the Venezuelan State is committed to strengthening scientific culture through the promotion of knowledge and dialogue between the scientific community and society. This message comes from the Communication Management Office of the Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology, with journalist Erika Moyano providing the information.

See also  Report: Diablo Immortal makes $49M in first month - Diablo Immortal - Gamereactor

You may also like

Versilfood – Forest mix

Collecting signatures to change healthcare in Lombardy

This now helps against spring fatigue

Rwanda, Macron video message reconfirms recognition of France’s...

Discriminated by age, 40% of elderly people without...

Morbid overweight|obesity| Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Adalia Dental Clinic Receives National Recognition for Excellence...

Autoimmune Disease, Vasculitis: The 7 Symptoms to Recognize...

Study reveals the best way to increase sleep...

Post-Covid symptoms: “This is pure torture” What post-Covid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy