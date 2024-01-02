Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez Wishes Venezuelans a Year of Science and Well-being

The sectoral vice president of Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, has shared an end-of-year message dedicated to the people of Venezuela. In her message, she expressed her wishes for a year full of opportunities for peace and well-being for all, with a focus on the promotion of Science for life. The Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology (Mincyt) continues to maintain programs that contribute to the participation of Venezuelans in scientific areas for the development of the country. Additionally, the Venezuelan State is committed to strengthening scientific culture through the promotion of knowledge and dialogue between the scientific community and society. This message comes from the Communication Management Office of the Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology, with journalist Erika Moyano providing the information.

