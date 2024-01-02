Home » The bleeding does not stop in the Quito League with the start of a new year
Sports

The bleeding does not stop in the Quito League with the start of a new year

by admin
The bleeding does not stop in the Quito League with the start of a new year

In a disappointing turn of events for the University Sports League, another star player from the 2023 double crown team has confirmed their departure. According to transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Liga de Quito will not be exercising their purchase option for Argentine midfielder Mauricio Martínez.

This means that Martínez, also known as Caramelo, is now a free agent and can choose his next club. The University team did not notify Racing Club of their decision to acquire the sporting rights of Caramelo, leading to the player’s freedom to make his own choice.

Martínez now joins the ranks of Renato Ibarra and Paolo Guerrero, who will also no longer be part of the Albo cast due to the departure of the Special Football Commission led by Esteban Paz until December 31, 2023.

The news comes as a blow to fans and the team, as they navigate a challenging period in the league. It remains to be seen where Mauricio Martínez will land next, but his departure is sure to have a significant impact on the University team’s lineup.

See also  Bagnoli, blue chance after finishing in the top 20 at the European Championship

You may also like

3-run HR by Yordan Álvarez | 04/07/2024 |...

Monday’s gossip: Martial, Gudmundsson, Fati, Calvert-Lewin, Szmodics, Onana,...

Football Bundesliga: Hoffenheim’s double strike ends Augsburg’s series

Commonwealth Games: ‘Multiple proposals’ being considered for new...

Sichuan Women’s Basketball Team defeated Dongguan Women’s Basketball...

TSG Hoffenheim defeated FC Augsburg 3-1 in the...

Marathón and Motagua stagnate and Olimpia smiles at...

Crazy game in Dallas! The Mavericks win against...

The Beijing leg of the Synchronized Swimming World...

Women’s basketball final: Mega talent Caitlin Clark loses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy