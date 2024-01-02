The bleeding does not stop in the Quito League with the start of a new year

In a disappointing turn of events for the University Sports League, another star player from the 2023 double crown team has confirmed their departure. According to transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Liga de Quito will not be exercising their purchase option for Argentine midfielder Mauricio Martínez.

This means that Martínez, also known as Caramelo, is now a free agent and can choose his next club. The University team did not notify Racing Club of their decision to acquire the sporting rights of Caramelo, leading to the player’s freedom to make his own choice.

Martínez now joins the ranks of Renato Ibarra and Paolo Guerrero, who will also no longer be part of the Albo cast due to the departure of the Special Football Commission led by Esteban Paz until December 31, 2023.

The news comes as a blow to fans and the team, as they navigate a challenging period in the league. It remains to be seen where Mauricio Martínez will land next, but his departure is sure to have a significant impact on the University team’s lineup.

