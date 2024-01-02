Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Say Goodbye to 2023 in the Dominican Republic

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Celebrate New Year in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO.- Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira chose their villa in Casa de Campo, La Romana, to say goodbye to 2023 and celebrate the New Year.

According to the magazine Hello! USA, the singer and the beauty queen were in the Dominican Republic with their son Marco Antonio Jr., family and friends of both, and later the former Miss Paraguay confirmed the news.

Nadia published photographs and stories on her Instagram account, where she appears enjoying the sun and the pool with her 6-month-old baby in the luxurious residence. She also showed some videos while riding a golf cart around the complex and other postcards of the spectacular landscape.

The couple and their family arrived in the Dominican Republic after celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas in the city of Miami, United States.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married on January 28 at the Pérez Art Museum after announcing their engagement in May 2022. It was on February 14, 2023, that they revealed that they were expecting a child and on June 19, they presumed his birth.

The couple continues to enjoy quality time with their family and friends as they ring in the New Year in the beautiful Caribbean setting.

