Garlic against aphids: make your own garlic stock

There are many pests that attack plants in the garden, but the most common are aphids. They damage the plants and also spread very quickly. If you want to ditch chemical pesticides and are looking for eco-friendly ways to stop pest infestations, garlic is your remedy. Read on to learn how to use garlic against aphids.

How to use garlic against aphids

As soon as the garden comes to life, so do the pests that can damage your vegetables and flowers. The sucking insects that feed on the sap in the young, soft shoots, stems, leaves and buds will be attracted to your plants. So if you want to keep your garden safe and healthy, you must use garlic instead of artificial insecticides. Garlic is naturally high in sulfur, which is toxic to aphids. It is also a useful remedy against fungus and mold that are common in gardens. Below we explain how to use it for the garden and your potted plants.

Make garlic broth easily

Garlic is very versatile and can be used in a number of ways to control aphids. However, it is best used in the form of a garlic decoction, sprayed directly onto the foliage and into the soil where the affected plants are located. Make sure that the aphids are hiding under the leaves. Swish the leaves back and forth to make sure all areas are sprayed or when it comes to houseplants, give them a proper garlic bath in the bathtub.

You only need a few home remedies to make a garlic decoction against aphids.

Ingredients:

4 cloves of garlic

boiling water

1 liter of water

spray bottle

2 tbsp dish soap

1 tsp cayenne pepper or hot sauce (optional)

Manufacturing:

Mash or chop the garlic cloves as finely as possible and place in a heatproof container.

Pour boiling water over them to cover them.

Cover and leave overnight.

You can add 1 tsp crushed cayenne pepper or hot sauce to boost the spray and repel a greater number of pests.

Strain the brew through a cheesecloth the next day.

Add the liquid to 1 liter of water and add 2 tablespoons of washing-up liquid. Mix the brew and pour into a spray bottle.

First, spray just one leaf of the affected plant with the solution and wait 24 hours to see if it has any adverse effects on the plant. If after a day or two there are signs of yellowing or other leaf damage, dilute the mixture with more water and repeat the test.

Make sure there is no more damage to the leaf and then spray any plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers or fruit, paying particular attention to the underside of the leaves as this is where the pests like to lay their eggs to hide .

If you use the garlic broth as a preventative, never spray the plants more than twice a week, otherwise you may affect growth. Spray the floor only once a week.

If you notice an aphid infestation, spray the plants daily and if the spray is washed away by rain or watering, spray again.

Garlic against aphids: use garlic oil

Instead of garlic stock, you can use garlic oil to keep aphids away.

You can easily make it by crushing a few cloves of garlic and letting them steep in olive oil for at least 24 hours.

Remove the garlic pieces and add some water to make the solution easier to spray. To increase the effect even more, you can add 1 teaspoon of liquid soap. The strong scent of the garlic will keep the aphids away from the plants and the soap will kill any pests present.

Can the garlic plant itself repel the aphids?

Another natural way to ward off aphids is to grow garlic and other bulbous plants between crops in the garden. If you have a vegetable crop infested with aphids, then plant garlic in between to naturally deter them.

There are also other plants that you can grow in your garden to keep these insects away. These include chives, leeks and marigolds.

What Other Pests Does Garlic Keep Away?

The sulfur in garlic repels most flying and crawling insects. It is particularly helpful against armyworms, beetles, caterpillars, cutworms, mites, mosquitoes and flies.

Garlic also repels many larger pests. A few drops of garlic essential oil or a garlic-based repellent will help divert unwanted garden visitors, such as deer, mice, moles, or rabbits. Rabbits are allergic to garlic, while deer generally don’t like the smell.