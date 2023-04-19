how to accelerate speed-to-value in enterprises

OpenText introduces the latest version of the ValueEdge23 platform, which includes new features to accelerate speed-to-value in enterprises, thereby eliminating waits and waste. The modular DevOps and value stream management (VSM) platform is based on cloud and its features enable CTOs to accelerate speed-to-value, eliminating the wait, waste and uncertainty typical of the development process.

New horizons in the DevOps field

Muhi Majzoub, EVP e Chief Product Officer di OpenText

In the digital sector, every business is turning into a software company, but not all have the resources to do so. ValueEdge23 is a DevOps platform and tool suite that helps companies automate the entire digital value chain to bring smarter applications to market, faster. We’re breaking new ground in DevOps so companies can develop and deploy their software the right way.

OpenText – Give visibility to flow metrics

ValueEdge23 improves speed-to-value by increasing throughput changes high value from development to production, where you make profit for the company, transform customer experiences and improve competitiveness. The solution then makes flow metrics visible through the digital value stream (DVS), offering the highest quality thanks to innovative functional tests and performance engineering. This streamlines the strategic planning process in line with agile development and integrating toolchains across the DVS, including Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).

How to accelerate speed-to-value

First introduced in March 2022, ValueEdge23 quickly gained the attention of clients and industry analysts, resulting in it being recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Value Stream Management.

The main novelties of the new version

Strategic planning for an agile world. Thanks to ValueEdge Strategy and ValueEdge Agile, this functionality was designed for the continuous planning process required by companies today. It offers a portfolio management and visualization capabilities, powerful investment prioritization capabilities, and seamless integration with agile management.

Thanks to ValueEdge Strategy and ValueEdge Agile, this functionality was designed for the continuous planning process required by companies today. It offers a management and visualization capabilities, powerful investment prioritization capabilities, and seamless integration with agile management. Codeless quality. With ValueEdge Functional Test, ValueEdge23 enables testers who were previously manual workers to build codeless automation and keep it resilient. Thus meeting the CTO’s need for greater test coverage.

OpenText: Accelerare lo speed-to-value

Performance Engineering in the real world. Powered by ValueEdge Performance and other solutions in the Micro Focus LoadRunner family of test software products, it enables performance engineering. And this starts early in the application lifecycle, anticipating the demands of the real world. This is done by integrating Performance Engineering with the DevOps pipeline, including the new Smart Analytics. These allow you to comprehend real-time impact of application changes and to reshape the true nature of the application under load.

The ValueEdge23 cloud-based platform also includes system services, analytics and dashboards. It also serves as a platform for a full set of optional Acceleration Modules, such as ValueEdge Strategy and ValueEdge Functional Test.