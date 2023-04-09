The next few days will be really worrying for many Italians, as regards the disbursement to be estimated from a petrol point of view: it will be an Easter with a very bad surprise.

We prepare for weekend pasquale with all that that means in terms of getting around by car, or motorbike, and our rituals habits a field trips out of town: with one more problem this time.

Not only the traffic congestion: for the motorists, also emerges, for the umpteenth time, the serious problem of the increase of the prices of the fuelsthat for Easter not promise gift.

If anything a little gift in the chocolate egg was expected, this will certainly not be a lowering of the price of fuels: both in mode served That self. Indeed, far from it.

For many people, the trip out of town this time will be put in the attic, postponing it to the good times that, perhaps, hopefully, will come: the prezzo of gasoline in Italia non and will please a Easter.

Petrol prices: danger at Easter

On the contrary, the rise in costs for all fuels that is recorded in Italy could also end up in the crosshairs of authority Of check, that they fear speculative rises with a view to mass departure.

It is known that the Italians a Easter they travel: to go on a trip, to find relatives, for any walk using the la holiday weekend. Some bodies are already in early warning.

Because the fear is that for the Easter holidays there may be further accelerations in relation to the prices of the distributors: he fears it Absolute users, for example, which makes a true instance.

On the merits, the organization asked the institutions government to prepare to start prompt checks relating to swings correct gods prices at the pump.

An Easter of price increases? Asked for checks on the pumps

In light of the choice of Opec Of cut the production of barrels, the rise in the cost of oil has already risen in itself: but this non can to justify dreaded them wheelies out of control.

In fact, the control body argues that even if the price of oil were to undergo further increases, the effects at the pump would be seen only a few days a follow. Which means that they shouldn’t be there for Easter speculations.

And since April 25 is just around the corner, further additional checks by the authorities are still needed, in order to anticipate and curb the speculations from the point of view of prices to single harm towards citizens who would be faced with prices monstrous Once again.