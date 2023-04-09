The 2023 Songyang Marathon kicked off with 5,000 people galloping in the idyllic scenery

At 7:30 am on April 9th, the 2023 Pastoral Songyang Marathon started in Songyang County, Lishui City. The event set up two events, the half marathon and the Qingsong Xiangyang Run (5 kilometers), with a scale of 5,000 people, attracting 27 domestic provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government)The contestants and 12 foreign athletes from Kenya, Brazil, Jamaica, the United States, South Korea and other countries participated.

They ran along the Songyin River Greenway, passed by landmarks such as Dushan, Shimenwei Bridge, Dushan Station, etc., felt the unique pastoral scenery of Songyang, experienced the beauty of Jiangnan landscape, and appreciated the poetic flavor of “people running in paintings”. Along the track, in addition to energy supply stations and cheerleading performances, four special stations are specially set up: “Four Beauties and Four Beauties”, “Stay for a second for high tunes”, “Music Marathon” and “Tea Fragrance Supply Station”. Contestants can check in Songyang’s delicious food, beautiful scenery, beautiful accommodation, and beautiful shopping, experience the national intangible cultural heritage of Songyang, and listen to the history and legends of Songyang.

The Songyang Marathon also launched the special benefits of “come one day earlier”, “stay one more night” and “come again”. Participants can visit Damushan Scenic Area, Songyinxi Scenic Area, Huang Family Courtyard, Yanqing Temple Pagoda, Shuangtong Mountain, etc. for free. Scenic spots, enjoy free or 50% discount for the Qinglong Lake kayaking base project, as well as preferential activities such as Moonlight Forest Camping Base, Xingchen Mountain Camping Base, and Xinxing Homestay Booking.

Songyang, where the event is held, can be called a natural oxygen bar, and more than 100 traditional villages with complete layouts have been preserved. Relying on traditional villages and other characteristic resources, a large number of industry-renowned homestays have been created, such as Guoyun Mountain Residence and Cloud Search, becoming the first national all-for-one tourism demonstration area in Lishui City. In recent years, brand events such as the International Sky Run, the National Amateur Go Tournament, and the National Air Volleyball Invitational Tournament have also settled down one after another, continuing to promote the brand of “never-ending rural sports ground”. Next, Songyang will further promote the integrated development of sports and tourism, create a city name card, inject sports vitality into the construction of a youth development-oriented county, and contribute sports power to high-quality development.

This event is guided by the Zhejiang Marathon and Road Running Association, hosted by the People’s Government of Songyang County, co-organized by the Songyang County Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and the Water Control Office of Songyang County, Zhejiang Radio and Television Group Zhejiang Voice, Songyang County Co-organized by the Long-distance Running Sports Association. Xu Dongliang, member of the party committee and deputy editor-in-chief of Zhejiang Radio and Television Group, and Yang Meng, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, attended the opening ceremony and fired orders.