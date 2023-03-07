If you suffer from gastritis it is important to regulate your diet. Thanks to the right choices at the table, the problem can become much less heavy.

Often, gastritis sufferers find it difficult to eat meals without suffering from stomach pains. To solve the sometimes disabling ailments it is necessary to start from the eating style, but also to work on the incorrect living conditions such as too much stress, the abuse of drugs and tobacco and bad eating habits which certainly have repercussions on physical well-being.

The rules that help fight gastritis

There are some important rules to respect at the table that help solve the problem. First of all it is important to eat giving yourself the right time to chew and therefore start the digestion already from the mouth. In fact, saliva attacks food already in the first digestive tract and thus facilitates its transit through the stomach. Also important is not to arrive at the table too hungry. This way yes it will avoid eating food too quickly effectively skipping the first digestive phase.

After the end of the meal, it would be a good idea to remain seated for at least another 10 minutes in order to give our body time to rearrange itself to start the ‘tiring’ process of digesting food. Heartburn, however, also arises as a result of unbalanced meals. Pain often occurs after eating fried foods, cheeses that are too spicy, foods that are too savory, wine, carbonated drinks and ultra-processed foods, but also meat soups and acidic fruit and vegetables (peppers, tomatoes, citrus…).

If, moreover, other bad habits are added to the bad diet, such as, for example the smoke or the excessive consumption of coffee and alcoholwe do nothing but predispose our body to hyperacidity and therefore to further digestive difficulties.

The foods to prefer at the table to fight gastritis

Those willing to solve gastritis problems should prefer carbohydrates, such as pasta and rice, preferably wholemeal, but also bread, crackers and rusks. All clear, however, also to fruits and vegetables, preferably non-acidic, and potatoes. Furthermore, those suffering from gastritis can consume white meat, fish and slightly aged cheeses. A good habit would be to drink a lot of water to facilitate digestion.



Therefore, if you suffer from gastritis, you need to change your diet immediately. The acute phase will tend to disappear after 3-4 days, but it is good practice to continue the diet for the following weeks in order to stabilize your body. Gastritis can also be associated with reflux or colon irritability. Even in these cases, nutrition is essential. Whole grains, fruit and vegetables, white meat and fish accompanied by at least 1.5 liters of water a day are ideal for keeping away the most important ailments.

