Gastroscopy with a pill, the world novelty in Italy: a discovery that revolutionizes medicine

Once again, Italian excellence in scientific research takes yet another step forward, thanks to the discovery in the medical field of the pill for gastroscopy. A revolutionary research that represents an important worldwide milestone.

The scientific research in the medical field has always made great strides, contributing significantly to the knowledge and practice of medicine globally, contributing significantly to both the knowledge and treatment of numerous pathologies. Thanks to the constant commitment of scientists, doctors and researchers, substantial goals are achieved every year to improve people’s lives.

Over the centuries, too Italy continued to be an important center of medical research. It is no coincidence, in fact, that many Italian scientists have made revolutionary discoveries in this field. And which have also welcomed and adopted international discoveries from the world. This is the case of the latest novelty in the field of Gastroenterology, which will radically change the way of dealing with specific and complex exams in a much simpler and safer way, even in Italy.

If we told you that from now on it is possible to submit to a gastroscopy with a ‘simple’ pill, would you believe it? It is a real world discovery, ready to subvert the fortunes of medicine.

In Italy comes a novelty of robotic medicine that will revolutionize some areas of medicine

What characterizes this important discovery is the union of medicine and robotics, with which it was possible to create one useful tool especially for gastroscopy operations, or upper digestive endoscopy, which is a medical procedure used to view the inside of the esophagus, stomach and first part of the small intestine (duodenum). This test allows doctors to examine and evaluate any abnormalities or pathological conditions in the upper digestive system, during which the patient is usually sedated and a thin, flexible endoscope, called a gastroscope, is introduced through the mouth. It is, as we can understand, an operation that often scares the patients a lot.

Presented as a world premiere at the Gemelli Hospital, on the occasion of the EndoLive congress, the video-pill is a small tablet which the patient must ingest like any pill. It has the same dimensions as paracetamol and, once ingested with the help of a glass of water, has the task of seeing the inside of the stomach and duodenum through a video, with the ability to recognize and detect possible problems present within it. Finally, like any external body, the pill will be expelled from the body naturally through the stool.

The tablet will be able to move in autonomy within the stomach, controlled through a monitor and a joystick. Of course, used capsules cannot be reused a second time. Once expelled, in fact, they will be disposed of as disposable. The collected data will then be transmitted to a recorder which will collect them to transmit them to the monitor.

Currently this huge innovation is still subjected to various analyzes in Italy to have absolute certainty on the product, at 360° and can only be carried out on people with swallowing disorders, previous resective surgery on the small intestine with previous major abdominal surgery, diabetes with neuropathy, known motility disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, cardiac pacemaker or other electromedical implants.