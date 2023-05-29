Home » Single check, the balance arrives: an important figure, that’s to whom
by admin
Good news for families which they take the single check. I’m coming increments on the part of INPSan average of is calculated 272 euro additional total for each entitled party. May’s contribution – we read in Il Messaggero – goes up for all those who have not yet collected the so-called birth premiumthe former “mother tomorrow” bonus that the government has included in the check, but also for those who have a Isee lower than when he entered the measure. Then there are the surcharges which were due in January and February for the adjustment to the cost of living and those that have not yet arrived for those with disabled childrenperhaps with conditions that exist in the meantime aggravate. In short, with the May check they will be disbursed in the form of adjustment arrears due to families since last January.

The National Insurance Institute, just commissariat by the executive, – continues the Messenger – justifies the delay by speaking of “a large number of recounts“. The recalculation concerned the accuracy 512 thousand families and overall resulted in an additional disbursement of approx 140 million. However, not everyone will have extra money. The INPS, in fact, is also recovering amounts disbursed to a greater extent what was up to it. TO 378,000 families will be asked to repay 15 million euros. Are approximately 41 euros per beneficiary. The sum will be paid in several tranches, the amount of which will in any case never exceed one fifth of the total debt.

