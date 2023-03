The action plan was initiated jointly by Germany, Norway and Ghana in response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

The aim is to better coordinate the work of the individual organizations (total budget: 12.7 billion dollars). By 2023, they are to coordinate their activities worldwide and reorganize their structures according to topics and regions. The action plan involves: GAVI, GFF, Global Fund, UNAIDS, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNIAID, UNWomen, World Bank Group, WFP.